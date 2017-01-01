Be less busy and more productive.

Volition is more than a todo list. It’s a framework for becoming more effective. It encourages you be more intentional in planning your day and reflecting on the decisions you made. Read more about why Volition was created or see how much it costs to run .

This makes it easy to remember what needs to get done so you don't have to keep everything in your head.

Your weekly plan can act as your brain dump for what needs to get done for the entire week. You can add things to it as you think of them throughout the week.

After you reflect on your day, you can plan your tasks for tomorrow. This helps you hit the ground running in the morning, without using precious reserves of willpower.

Here is where Volition becomes a powerful tool. At the end of the day, Volition gives you space to reflect on what you think you did wrong, what you did right, and what was left undone. By examining your behavior and how you use your time, it will be easier for you to make positive adjustments. You cannot expect to improve meaningfully without acknowledging and examining what you did wrong.

As you work, you can mark off a task's Pomodoros as you finish them. Once a task is done, check it off!

Volition allows you to choose only five tasks for the day. This forces you to think about what is important and to set your priorities accordingly. Volition also asks you to estimate how long - in terms of Pomodoro chunks - it will take you to complete each task. While your estimates may be off at first, that's okay. It take practice to make those kinds of estimates accurately, but honing that skill will not only help you learn to analyze problems more thoroughly, but also organize your day more effectively and efficiently, matching available blocks of time with well-suited tasks.

I’m Garrett Martin. I write software for a living. Here is the philosophy I used to build Volition:

Work should be fulfilling, not consuming I helped start a business so that I could create something new and useful. I also had a vision of a lifestyle I wanted to build; one that didn't revolve solely around work. Working myself to the bone for years on the off chance that I would have enough money to retire did not seem a likely path to happiness.

Time should be used intentionally I have had too many days that were figured out as the day went on. For me, that is not a recipe for good work, whether creative or rote. It leads to too many dead ends and allows for too many wasteful diversions. When I have a plan for the day, on the other hand, I can navigate smoothly from one task to the next. It takes less thought and willpower to get started, to stay on track, and to actually get things done. It's liberating, both because it relieves the stress created by knowing that things need to get done, but not knowing quite what or how, and also because it leaves more time in my day for things other than work.

Without reflection, we don't become better people In that past, I have often ignored my mistakes so as to not relive the moment. That's wrong and I regret it. Having the courage to face mistakes allows me to more easily make corrections and improve. That's intuitive, but it seems that most of us rarely do it.



Epictetus, a first century Greek philosopher, was well aware of our aversion as humans to acknowledging failure and analyzing what we have done wrong. He asks us in his Discourses to overcome that aversion: Let sleep not come upon thy languid eyes Before each daily action thou hast scann'd; What's done amiss, what done, what left undone; From first to last examine all, and then Blame what is wrong, in what is right rejoice.